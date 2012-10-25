* Sees fiscal Q3 results significantly below year ago
* U.S. unit president to leave at end of fiscal year
* Analysts say Q3 outlook worse than expected
* Shares down in after-hours trading
By Dhanya Skariachan
Oct 24 Retailer Best Buy Co Inc warned
that earnings and same-store sales would fall for its third
quarter, and said the head of its U.S. business will leave as
the world's largest consumer electronics chain starts to
restructure under a new CEO.
The news, which pushed its shares down 6.8 percent in
after-hours trading, came less than a month before the
unofficial start of the biggest selling season of the year.
U.S. business president Mike Vitelli will exit at the end of
the current fiscal year in early February with a lump-sum
payment of $1.45 million, and the executive vice president of
U.S. operations, Tim Sheehan, will leave the company at the end
of this month.
The move is the first big structural change under new CEO
Hubert Joly, who was brought in as the company grapples with the
rising trend of shoppers who treat its stores like showrooms for
cheaper online retailers.
While a new chief executive will often overhaul management,
especially at an underperforming company, the restructuring will
leave Best Buy's retail and online businesses, as well as other
groups, to report to Joly, who most recently headed hospitality
and travel company Carlson.
"The one thing that Joly does not have is retail experience.
So you would think that he would really kind of lean on
Vitelli," BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said. He
added that Vitelli, a retail veteran was "very well respected on
the Street."
Joly, who also drove the turnaround of the French unit of
EDS, now part of Hewlett Packard, and led the restructuring of
Vivendi's videogame business, said the elimination of the top
layer of U.S. operations management was meant to streamline the
organization.
"One thing I have learned in helping turn companies around
is that a business needs to have a nimble organization," Joly
said in a news release on Wednesday evening.
Analysts were also troubled by Best Buy's forecast.
Best Buy said it now expects earnings for the fiscal third
quarter ending Nov. 3 to fall "significantly below" those of a
year earlier, excluding one-time items, due to falling margins
and declines at sales at established stores.
"You start to wonder, 'Are the wheels kind of coming off
here?'," said Chukumba, who added that the retailer's outlook
for the quarter was worse than what Wall Street was expecting.
WAITING FOR SCHULZE
As part of the executive shuffle, the company named Shawn
Score as the head of its U.S. retail channel. Score was formerly
the president of Best Buy's mobile business.
The changes in the executive suite came two months after
Best Buy suspended profit forecasts and share buybacks for the
year to give its newly named chief executive time to construct
his own turnaround plan. In early October, the company said CFO
James Muehlbauer had decided to leave as well.
The company is also waiting for its former CEO and largest
shareholder, Richard Schulze, to decide whether he can put
together a buyout bid.
Schulze, who is trying to take the company private, is
expected to make his next move in mid to late November. That
move could be in the form of a formal bid along with other
private equity partners or a request for more time to prepare a
formal bid, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The source declined to be named as the information is not
yet public.
One analyst said the most troubling news of all was a
decline in the company's gross margins, which suggests how
aggressive it has become with promotions to lure customers.
"If they try to compete on price they are doomed. Their cost
structure doesn't allow that," said Wedbush Securities analyst
Michael Pachter. "They have to figure out how to charge a higher
price and make shopping in their stores a rewarding experience."
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had
expected earnings per share of 36 cents in the quarter. In the
fiscal third quarter a year earlier it earned 47 cents per share
on an adjusted basis.
"I think people were looking for more out of the
third-quarter results given that we had some big product
launches," said Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy. "Even though
it was toward the end of the quarter, you had the iPhone 5 out
there."
Analysts were hoping the consumer electronics industry would
get a boost from the recent or upcoming debuts of Windows 8, the
iPhone 5, the Nintendo Wii U video game console, and stronger
videogame title releases this year.
On Wednesday, Best Buy also warned same-store sales would
decline in the low-to-mid single digits for the third quarter.
The retailer has already posted same-store sales declines in
eight of the last nine quarters.
Best Buy shares fell to $15.77 in after-hours trading from a
$16.92 close on the New York Stock Exchange. The company also
said Wednesday that it would hold an investor day on Nov. 1 to
discuss Joly's plans for the future.