BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
(Corrects to show sales were weaker, not weaker than expected in first paragraph; and in headline, that sales fall)
May 21 Best Buy Co Inc reported weaker quarterly sales on Tuesday and warned that a slew of investments to win back shoppers could squeeze profits in the near term.
The news overshadowed a better-than-expected profit from the world's largest consumer electronics chain in the first quarter and sent its shares down 4 percent in premarket trading.
Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $97 million, or 29 cents a share, from $169 million, or 49 cents a share a year earlier. Excluding restructuring and other charges but including Europe, it earned 36 cents a share, beating the analysts average estimate of 25 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.