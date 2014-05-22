UPDATE 3-Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach replaces CEO
* Sonatrach seeks more flexibility with deals (Adds analyst and source comments)
May 22 Best Buy Co Inc reported a bigger-than-expected 1.3 percent fall in quarterly same-store sales in the United States, hurt by lower sales of mobile phones and higher competition from online retailers.
Analysts on average had expected same-store sales to fall 0.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income attributable to Best Buy was $461 million, or $1.31 per share, in the first quarter ended May 3, compared with a loss of $81 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 3.3 percent to $9.04 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.