BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel investors announces sale of 444-room Fairmont Newport Beach for $125 mln
* Sunstone Hotel investors announces the sale of the 444-room Fairmont Newport beach for $125.0 million
June 7 Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze said on Thursday that he is immediately resigning from his role of chairman and as a director board as he explores all options for his 20.1 percent stake in the company.
"I continue to believe in Best Buy and its future - and care deeply about its customers, employees and shareholders," Schulze, 71, said in a statement.
Schulze, who controls about 20.1 percent of Best Buy shares, had previously planned to step down as chairman after the 2012 annual meeting on June 21 and to remain a director through the 2013 annual meeting. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Sunstone Hotel investors announces the sale of the 444-room Fairmont Newport beach for $125.0 million
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - Company must pay Reckitt a termination fee equal to $480 million if deal is terminated under certain circumstances
* Dana Inc. to acquire U.S. Manufacturing Corporation's Michigan operations