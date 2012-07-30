July 30 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc rose
2.5 percent on Monday after a published report that founder and
former Chairman Richard Schulze has been recruiting executives
to lead the electronics retailer if he succeeds in a bid to take
the company private.
Bloomberg Businessweek reported on Monday that the
executives Schulze is trying to recruit include a former Best
Buy chief executive, Brad Anderson.
Schulze has been working with banks, including Credit Suisse
, to explore a potential private takeover of the
world's largest consumer electronics retailer, sources have told
Reuters.
Schulze resigned from the company's board in June and said
he was exploring options for his ownership stake. He lost the
chairmanship after a probe by a board committee found he had
failed to tell the board about allegations of personal
misconduct by then-CEO Brian Dunn.
A representative for Schulze declined to comment on the
Bloomberg Businessweek story. A representative for Best Buy
could not be reached for comment.
Best Buy shares were up 45 cents at $18.21 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Best Buy has lost business due to the tendency of consumers
to use its stores as a "showroom" to try out electronic products
that they then purchase for less money elsewhere, often from
online retailers such as Amazon.com.
The company has been closing stores, cutting jobs and trying
out a new store format to try to improve its business.
(Reporting By Brad Dorfman; editing by John Wallace)