BRIEF-Sun Bancorp Inc announces resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. from company and bank boards
March 5 Best Buy Co Inc, the world's largest consumer electronics chain, named Ron Wilson as president and chief operating officer of its Canadian operations.
Wilson will lead the business in Canada under the Future Shop and Best Buy brands, including online, the company said in a statement.
Best Buy Canada said in January that it would close 15 of its big-box stores across the country and lay off 5 percent of its workforce in a drive to cut costs.
Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts
Dolby Laboratories Inc - Co with Reel Cinemas announced plans to deliver Dolby Atmos immersive audio across Reel Cinemas portfolio in Middle East