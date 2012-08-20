Aug 20 Struggling retailer Best Buy Co,
which is engaged in a takeover battle with founder Richard
Schulze, has chosen a new chief executive to lead the company,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The company has chosen Hubert Joly, former CEO of privately
held hospitality and travel company Carlson, to replace Best
Buy's interim chief executive, Mike Mikan, the Journal said.
Carlson declined to comment on the story.
Best Buy officials were not available for comment outside
regular business hours.
Richard Schulze, the 71-year-old former chairman of Best
Buy, said in a letter to the board earlier this month that he
was interested in teaming up with private equity partners to buy
the company for $24 to $26 per share.