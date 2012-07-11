(Repeats to cover additional alert)

TOKYO, July 12 Japan's largest consumer electronics retailer Yamada Denki will buy smaller rival Best Denki for more than 10 billion yen ($126 million) by acquiring new shares in Best Denki, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Through the acquisition, Yamada will secure sales of more than 2 trillion yen annually, the paper said. It did not cite its sources.

Yamada, which already owns a 7.5 percent stake in Best Denki, will boost its stake to more than 50 percent, the Nikkei said. Best Denki will remain listed, the paper said. ($1 = 79.6600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)