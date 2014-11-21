UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Bestv New Media Co Ltd Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd
* Say Bestv to acquire Shanghai Oriental Pearl
* Say respective boards have agreed to the deal
* Say their shares to resume trading on nov 24
* Bestv says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 10 billion yuan (1.63 billion US dollar) to help fund the deal
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uNOLvk; bit.ly/1FadsVz; bit.ly/1z2M0oR; bit.ly/11Kga62; bit.ly/1z2LEyu;
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1244 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources