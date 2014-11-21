Nov 21 Bestv New Media Co Ltd Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd

* Say Bestv to acquire Shanghai Oriental Pearl

* Say respective boards have agreed to the deal

* Say their shares to resume trading on nov 24

* Bestv says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 10 billion yuan (1.63 billion US dollar) to help fund the deal

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uNOLvk; bit.ly/1FadsVz; bit.ly/1z2M0oR; bit.ly/11Kga62; bit.ly/1z2LEyu;

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1244 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)