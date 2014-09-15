Sept 15 Betacom SA :

* Says signs 30.1 million zlotys contract with Poland's Ministry of Finance

* Says the deal involves support services for the Ministry's Data Processing Centre and organising certificated workshops

* Says the contract will be realised between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)