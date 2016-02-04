BRIEF-Sussex Bancorp announces merger with Community Bank of Bergen County, NJ
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ
LONDON Feb 4 Italy's Banca Sistema has agreed to buy factoring company Beta Stepstone from investment firm Fortress for 61 million euros ($68 million), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.
The deal is aimed at strengthening Banca Sistema's factoring business, the source said. ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Paola Arosio)
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.