July 18 Beter Bed Holding Nv

* Signs of recovery in Netherlands and Spain continue

* Revenue decreased by 6.8 pct to eur 76.0 million in Q2 (like-for-like -0.8 pct).

* Order intake (like-for-like) in Netherlands rose by 3.5 pct in Q2

* Gross profit increased with 1.3 pct to 57.7 pct amongst others causes by improved purchasing conditions

* Ebit in Q2 of 2014 expected to be comparable to Q2 of last year

* Despite lower revenue, Beter Bed expects to realise same operating profit in comparison to Q2 of last year