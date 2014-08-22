UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 22 Beter Bed Holding Nv
* H1 revenue decrease of 6.3 pct to 168.7 million euros, mainly due to store closures.
* H1 gross profit rises to 57.2 pct.
* Q2 net profit for the second quarter 2014 amounted to 0.4 million euros (second quarter 2013: net loss of 0.2 million euros).
* H1 gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 57.2 pct in the first half of the year, up from the same period of last year (H1 2013: 56.4 pct).
* Intends to distribute an interim dividend in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources