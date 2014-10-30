Oct 30 Beter Bed Holding NV :

* Q3 net revenue rose by 10.6 pct to 95.7 million euros(like-for-like: up 12.6 pct)

* Q3 EBIT rose by 67.2 pct to 6.1 million euros

* Company will pay an interim dividend of 0.28 euro per share up from 0.20 euro per share last year

* Expects to see further results of taken measures reflected in revenue, supported in part by cautious economic recovery in various markets, in Q4