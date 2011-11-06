LONDON Nov 6 Online betting group Betfair
will announce the appointment of Paddy Power's
Breon Corcoran as its new chief executive this week according to
media reports.
Corcoran, who is chief operating officer at the Irish
bookmaker, will succeed David Yu and end Betfair's five-month
search for a replacement.
Betfair, which acts as an intermediary between gamblers
wanting to place a bet or offer odds to others, taking
commission on their winnings, was not immediately available for
comment.
The CEO appointment, first reported by Sky News on Saturday
evening, is expected to reassure investors following lacklustre
results.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Erica Billingham)