UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON May 14 Betfair has terminated takeover discussions with CVC Capital Partners after the private equity firm said it would not make a revised offer for the online gambling company, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Betfair said it received a 950 pence per share offer in cash and shares valuing the company at 988 million pound ($1.52 billion) on 12 May which it rejected that evening, but indicated it would consider an improved proposal.
CVC had been given an extra 24 hours to commit a firm bid after a Monday deadline lapsed.
Betfair stock, which was trading at 700 pence before CVC said on April 15 it was considering a bid, closed on Monday at 895 pence.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources