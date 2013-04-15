LONDON, April 15 CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns Formula One, said it had held talks about making a takever offer for British online gambling firm Betfair.

CVC on Monday said it had held preliminary discussions with Richard Koch, Antony Ball and partners about Betfair, which could include an offer for the firm by funds advised by CVC together with the two men and partners.

Britain's Betfair operates an exchange that allows gamblers to bet against each other.