LONDON Aug 26 Online gambling company Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement in principle on a possible merger, marking the latest in a string of possible tie-ups across the sector.

The two firms said discussions were ongoing regarding some terms of a merger that would create one of the world's largest online betting and gaming groups with revenues of over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.73 billion).

Under the terms, Paddy Power shareholders would own 52 per cent of the group with Betfair shareholders owning the rest. Immediately prior to completion, Paddy Power shareholders would receive a special dividend of 80 million euros, the firms said.

($1 = 0.6369 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment)