LONDON Aug 26 Online gambling company Betfair
and Irish rival Paddy Power said on Wednesday
they had reached an agreement in principle on a possible merger,
marking the latest in a string of possible tie-ups across the
sector.
The two firms said discussions were ongoing regarding some
terms of a merger that would create one of the world's largest
online betting and gaming groups with revenues of over 1.1
billion pounds ($1.73 billion).
Under the terms, Paddy Power shareholders would own 52 per
cent of the group with Betfair shareholders owning the rest.
Immediately prior to completion, Paddy Power shareholders would
receive a special dividend of 80 million euros, the firms said.
($1 = 0.6369 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment)