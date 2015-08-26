* Paddy Power agrees merger with betting exchange Betfair
* New group poised to be UK market leader online
* Taxes and regulation drive wave of gambling mergers
By Neil Maidment and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN/LONDON, Aug 26 Betfair and Irish
rival Paddy Power have agreed in principle on a 5
billion pound ($7.85 billion) merger to stake a claim to
leadership of the online gambling market in Britain.
Discussions were continuing to finalise an all-share merger
but key terms have been agreed to create one of the world's
largest online betting and gaming groups with revenue of over
1.1 billion pounds, the companies said on Wednesday.
The betting sector has seen a string of deals this year as
companies respond to higher tax bills in Britain and tighter
regulation by looking to bulk up and better compete in an online
market buoyed by the increasing use of mobiles and tablets.
"We fundamentally believe this industry is all about scale,"
said Betfair Chief Executive and ex-Paddy Power Chief Operating
Officer Breon Corcoran, who would lead the new group.
"By putting together two distinct but phenomenally strong
brands, we'll have a market leading position in the UK, Ireland,
Australia and in the United States," he told Reuters.
Shares in Paddy Power and Betfair were up 18 percent and 17
percent respectively on the news.
Under the terms, Paddy Power shareholders would own 52
percent of the group with Betfair investors owning the rest.
Immediately prior to completion, Paddy Power shareholders would
receive a special dividend of 80 million euros ($91.9 million).
The new group would be the market leader online in the UK
with a share of 16 percent, according to industry data, passing
a merged Ladbrokes Coral group on 14 percent, as well as
William Hill and privately owned Bet365.
Paddy Power Chairman Gary McGann would keep his role in the
combined group, while its CEO Andy McCue would become COO.
Betfair finance chief Alex Gersh would also stay put.
GAMBLING ON MERGERS
The gambling sector is seeing a wave of mergers.
Last month bookmakers Ladbrokes and Gala Coral
struck an all-share deal, creating a 2.3 billion pound betting
group. 888 and GVC Holdings are locked in a
bidding war for online gambling firm Bwin.party Digital
Entertainment.
Under the proposed merger, Corcoran said both brands will
operate side by side in Europe. Paddy Power's portfolio of
almost 600 betting shops, more than half of which are in
Britain, will also remain part of the plans.
Betfair is an exclusively online business, best known for
its technology which allows gamblers to bet against each other.
Alongside its core exchange product, the firm is also targeting
a larger share of the broader sports betting market.
Analysts pointed to significant scope to cut costs through
the removal of duplication within the two businesses.
Davy Stockbrokers declared "the two best quality companies
in the European online gaming sector are on the verge of
merging".
Paddy Power is the larger of the two with a market
capitalisation of 3.46 billion euros ($4 billion) at Tuesday's
close, versus 2.43 billion pounds ($3.81 billion) for Betfair,
which has seen its shares rise by 140 percent in a year on the
back of strong revenue growth.
Both firms also gave trading updates on Wednesday.
Betfair said core earnings rose 19 percent in the three
months to July 31, despite higher UK tax charges. Paddy Power
said first half operating profit had grown by a third to 80
million euros against the same regulatory headwinds.
($1 = 0.6369 pounds)
($1 = 0.8707 euros)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Keith Weir)