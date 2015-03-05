LONDON, March 5 Online gambling company Betfair
hiked its full-year profit forecast range on Thursday
after it said trading had remained strong following a
better-than-expected third-quarter performance.
The firm, which operates an exchange that allows gamblers to
bet against each other, raised guidance for full-year 2014-15
core earnings from a range of 97-103 million pounds to 113-118
million pounds ($172-$179.66 million).
Betfair said a 20 percent rise in revenue had helped push
core earnings for the three months to Jan. 31 up 17 percent to
23.6 million pounds, well ahead of analysts' average forecast of
17.4 million.
That was despite a 7 million pound impact from a new UK tax
on profits from bets made by its British-based customers.
($1 = 0.6568 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)