LONDON May 23 Cash-strapped Spain has raised
around 60 million euros ($77 million) in back taxes from gaming
companies this week after Britain's Betfair said it had
settled with the authorities for a sum of under 10 million
euros.
Gaming companies are scrambling to pay off their liabilities
in time to qualify for online licences the Spanish authorities
are due to award on June 1.
Betfair said it expected to be awarded a licence covering
its sportsbook next month and some casino products and plans to
apply for a poker licence shortly afterwards.
The company this month won one of the first online gambling
licences issued in Germany.
Bwin.party digital, the world's largest listed
online gaming company, said on Monday it would pay 33 million
euros to settle a bill relating to the January 2009 to May 2011
period when companies were operating in a market without a clear
legal framework.
Sportingbet followed suit on Tuesday, paying 17.2
million euros to settle its arrears.
Spain is one of a number of European countries that are
regulating online gaming, a potentially lucrative source of
revenues for austerity-hit economies.
Although taking a short-term hit, analysts say larger
operators stand to benefit from clearer regulation that removes
some of the uncertainty hanging over the sector.
($1 = 0.7838 euros)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Will Waterman)