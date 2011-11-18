LONDON Nov 18 Betfair's chief commercial officer Niall Wass is leaving to join short-term loan provider Wonga, having been overlooked for the role of chief executive at the world's biggest betting exchange, sources familiar with the situation said.

"Wass is set to be announced as Wonga's new chief operating officer," one source with primary knowledge of the appointment told Reuters on Friday.

Betfair last week appointed Paddy Power's chief operating officer Breon Corcoran as its new chief executive, ignoring the claims of Wass, who had emerged as the strongest internal candidate, according to a source.

A spokesman for Betfair confirmed Wass's departure.

"Niall played a key role in bringing Betfair to where it stands today and we wish him every success in the future," the spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Wonga, founded by South African entrepreneur Errol Damelin, offers individuals short-term loans of up to 1,000 pounds ($1,579). It has been criticised for its very high interest rates, currently standing at an annual rate of 4,214 percent according to wonga.com.

Earlier this year, it received funding of 73 million pounds from a consortium led by technology investment firm Oak Investment Partners.

Weiss has been at Betfair for eight years, playing a pivotal role in the growth of a business which transformed the UK's gambling industry by acting as an intermediary between gamblers wanting to place a bet or offer odds to others. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffhamm, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)