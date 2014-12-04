LONDON Dec 4 Betfair Group Plc

* H1 revenue up 26% to £237.6m

* Excluding World Cup and unusually high gross win margins, revenue was up 12%

* Strong revenue growth resulted in EBITDA up 51% to £73.9m

* Underlying free cash flow up 186% to £67.2m

* Announcing a cash return of £200m to shareholders

* Interim dividend up 50% to 9.0 pence per share

Now expecting full year EBITDA of between £97m and £103m