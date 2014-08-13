UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Betfair Group Plc
* Switches to a b2b model in Australasia
* Sold its 50% stake in betfair Australasia pty limited ("betfair australia") to joint-venture partner crown resorts limited
* Concurrently entered into an agreement with crown to continue to provide its betting exchange in australasia under a b2b model
* Received aus$10m as consideration for its equity stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources