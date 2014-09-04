LONDON, Sept 4 Betfair Group Plc

* EBITDA up 39 percent to 34.5 million pounds in three months to July 31

* Remains confident that can deliver expectations for full year

* Revenue was up 30 percent to 117.3 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)