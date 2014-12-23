Dec 23 Betsson Ab

* Settlement regarding NGG earn-out

* In connection with the acquisition of Nordic Gaming Group (NGG) 2012 Betsson reserved the maximum earn-out amount of EUR 20 million

* Betsson and the seller of NGG has thereafter legally disputed the earn-out amount.

* Says agreement means that betsson will pay eur 15.45 million

* Says will have a cash flow impact of SEK -147.1 million

* Says will have a positive profit impact amounting to approximately sek 40 million in Q4 of 2014

* Says positive profit effect will not be included in the calculation of net distributions to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)