PARIS Oct 17 A French judge's decision on Monday to appoint a guardian to oversee the business affairs of L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt does not impact agreements relating to the cosmetics maker between the family and shareholder Nestle , according to a statement from her daughter.

"With regard to L'Oreal, it is family holding company Tethys that will continue to manage solely the right of vote of the family," a statement from Francois Meyer-Bettencourt and her children said.

"The decision taken does not modify at all the accords concluded in 2004 between the Bettencourt family and Nestle."

Nestle owns 30 percent of L'Oreal and has said it would decide on the future of its stake in 2014 when a 10-year standstill agreement ends.

Nestle struck a deal in 2004 with the Bettencourt family, which holds about 31 percent of L'Oreal, on a mutual right of first refusal for their L'Oreal shares for 10 years.

L'Oreal shares were up 1.4 percent by 0952 GMT.