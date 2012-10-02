By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Oct 2 Electric car venture Better
Place said it had replaced chief executive officer Shai Agassi
with the CEO of its Australia unit, five years after Agassi
founded the company.
Agassi set up Better Place with the aim of using new
technology to make electric cars more affordable and more
convenient than gasoline-powered cars.
Better Place operates networks of stations where drivers can
stop to exchange depleted batteries for new ones, or charge
existing batteries, helping increase the cars' range and
speeding their mass adoption.
It has started to set up its networks in Israel, Denmark and
Australia, although there are limited numbers of electric cars
on the roads so far.
Evan Thornley, CEO of Better Place Australia, has replaced
Agassi, who will remain as a director, the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Israeli financial media said Agassi was "ousted", since
Better Place has lost nearly $500 million since it was founded.
In the first half of 2012, Better Place saw its loss widen
to $132 million from $74 million a year earlier.
Thornley joined Better Place in 2009 and created EV
Engineering, a venture between global automotive leaders, to
develop and create switchable-battery electric car technology.
Conglomerate Israel Corp owns 32 percent of Better
Place and was an initial investor.