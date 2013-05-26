UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JERUSALEM May 26 Electric car venture Better Place said on Sunday it had filed a motion in an Israeli court to dissolve the company and sought to appoint a temporary liquidator.
The decision came after it failed to raise enough funds to cover operating costs, the company said in a statement.
Better Place had developed an electric car model that combined local charging spots with battery swap stations to increase driving range, but has been plagued by sluggish sales. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources