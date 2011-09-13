* Solar firm's collapse raises bar for backing green firms

* Better Place CEO sees oil price spikes driving adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 Better Place, which is building global electric car networks, expects oil price spikes will help it overcome heightened U.S. politicians' fears about backing clean energy firms in the wake of solar company Solyndra's collapse.

Solyndra LLC, a Fremont, California-based solar start-up that got a $535 million federal loan guarantee in 2009, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week in a high-profile setback for President Barack Obama's green ambitions. [ID:nL3E7K61R0]

Shai Agassi, chief executive of Silicon Valley-based Better Place, believes the bankruptcy raised the bar for politicians wanting to throw support behind any new clean-tech ventures.

"They need to be not just a no-brainer, they need to be where not doing it is risky," Agassi told reporters in San Francisco after addressing energy and transport ministers at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

Better Place wants to build networks of charging stations, starting in Israel and Denmark and then Australia, as carmakers race to launch various electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The idea is for battery-swapping stations to complement a network of charge spots so electric cars can extend their range without a backup engine that burns fossil fuel. Electric car owners essentially lease a battery from Better Place, signing up for a monthly package based on distance driven. [ID:nLDE72M16G]

As for U.S. adoption of such a scheme, Agassi believes that ultimately will be driven by surging oil prices in the next half decade, caused by car purchases in developing countries and likely to happen regardless of U.S. consumption.

"I can't tell you when it's coming," he said at the APEC meeting, referring to the next oil price spike. "But if you trust the Chinese five-year plan, it's coming within the next five years."

He pointed to Chinese expectations of adding 130 million cars in the next five years, while the number of new cars in Brazil, Russia and India together could double that figure -- equivalent to adding another Europe to the world's car fleet. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)