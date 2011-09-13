* Solar firm's collapse raises bar for backing green firms
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 Better Place, which is
building global electric car networks, expects oil price spikes
will help it overcome heightened U.S. politicians' fears about
backing clean energy firms in the wake of solar company Solyndra's
collapse.
Solyndra LLC, a Fremont, California-based solar start-up that
got a $535 million federal loan guarantee in 2009, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week in a high-profile setback for
President Barack Obama's green ambitions. [ID:nL3E7K61R0]
Shai Agassi, chief executive of Silicon Valley-based Better
Place, believes the bankruptcy raised the bar for politicians
wanting to throw support behind any new clean-tech ventures.
"They need to be not just a no-brainer, they need to be where
not doing it is risky," Agassi told reporters in San Francisco
after addressing energy and transport ministers at the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.
Better Place wants to build networks of charging stations,
starting in Israel and Denmark and then Australia, as carmakers
race to launch various electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
The idea is for battery-swapping stations to complement a
network of charge spots so electric cars can extend their range
without a backup engine that burns fossil fuel. Electric car
owners essentially lease a battery from Better Place, signing up
for a monthly package based on distance driven. [ID:nLDE72M16G]
As for U.S. adoption of such a scheme, Agassi believes that
ultimately will be driven by surging oil prices in the next half
decade, caused by car purchases in developing countries and likely
to happen regardless of U.S. consumption.
"I can't tell you when it's coming," he said at the APEC
meeting, referring to the next oil price spike. "But if you trust
the Chinese five-year plan, it's coming within the next five
years."
He pointed to Chinese expectations of adding 130 million cars
in the next five years, while the number of new cars in Brazil,
Russia and India together could double that figure -- equivalent
to adding another Europe to the world's car fleet.
