PRAGUE, April 17 Talks between Czech brewer Lobkowicz Group and a fund managed by private equity group Enterprise Investors to take a stake in the beer-maker have been terminated, the brewer said on Friday.

"Pivovar Lobkowicz Group hereby announces that according to the company's information, the negotiations between the main shareholders of PLG and a fund managed by Enterprise Investors as a potential buyer of a stake in the company have been terminated," Lobkowicz said in a statement.

"As a result, the negotiated transaction will not occur."

Lobkowicz is the country's fifth largest brewer by sales and operates seven breweries in the Czech Republic.

