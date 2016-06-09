By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, June 9 City council members in
Philadelphia have voted in favor of introducing a levy on soda
and other sweetened drinks, moving toward a tax that would be a
major victory for U.S. health campaigners who say sugary drinks
cause obesity and diabetes.
A majority of members voiced support for the measure on
Wednesday, and it will come up for a formal vote next Thursday.
Passage would make Philadelphia the largest U.S. city with such
a tax.
The measure would add a 1.5 cents-per-ounce tax to soft
drinks with added sugar and other sweeteners used in regular and
diet sodas made by companies like Coca-Cola Co and
PepsiCo Inc.
The measure is expected to raise $91 million over the next
year to be used to fund pre-kindergarten programs, community
schools and reinvestment in parks and recreation centers, the
city said.
More policymakers around the world have been trying to limit
sugar consumption and increase public awareness of the risks of
sweeteners. The United States in January changed federal dietary
guidelines. In March, Britain joined France,
Belgium, Hungary and Mexico with plans to impose taxes on drinks
with added sugar.
Health and nutrition advocates cheered the outcome in
Philadelphia, the fifth-largest U.S. city, with 1.6 million
people.
The result "is perhaps the most important defeat for Big
Soda since the adoption of a nationwide soda tax in Mexico,"
said Michael Jacobson, the president of the nonprofit Center for
Science in the Public Interest, in a statement.
Critics said the measure will disproportionately hurt the
poor and prompt Philadelphians to travel to nearby suburbs to
buy soda.
"It is a regressive, discriminatory tax and will hurt the
incomes of working people and harm local businesses," said a
spokeswoman from the American Beverage Association, whose
members include Coke and Pepsi.
Supporters said Philadelphia's focus on how the tax will
generate untapped revenue could help supporters avoid
accusations that they are trying to make the city a "nanny
state" interfering in the personal lives of residents. That may
embolden other cities to follow suit.
So far, Berkeley, California, is the only U.S. city with a
sugar tax. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to
limit soda sizes but a court struck down that measure.
