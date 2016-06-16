June 16 Philadelphia's city council passed a tax
on soda on Thursday, dealing a blow to the powerful beverage
industry and becoming the largest, and only the second, U.S.
city with a levy on sweetened beverages.
The council's approval was widely expected after the measure
cleared a committee consisting of the entire council last week.
The vote marked a victory for public health advocates after the
soda industry ran an aggressive campaign against the tax,
arguing it would disproportionately hurt low-income residents.
