By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The U.S. soda lobby and small
businesses are suing to block Philadelphia's soft drinks tax,
marking the latest clash between the industry and public
officials seeking to boost revenue and combat health epidemics
like obesity and diabetes.
The American Beverage Association (ABA), which represents
Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, kicked off a
broadly-anticipated legal challenge on Wednesday, asking a
Pennsylvania judge to enjoin and declare invalid a new soda tax
due to take effect in January, according to documents filed in
Philadelphia County Court.
In June, Philadelphia became the largest U.S. city to
approve a volume-based tax of 1.5-cent-per-ounce on sugar
sweetened beverages, including sodas and juice drinks with less
than 50-percent juice.
Voters in San Francisco and at least three other places will
vote in November on whether to impose similar levies.
ABA and others say the tax violates state law, will
"meaningfully diminish the everyday purchasing power of
Philadelphia residents," and disadvantage small businesses,
according to court documents.
The tax also violates the terms of a federal nutrition
assistance program that sends funds to states, said plaintiff
counsel Shanin Specter of Kline and Specter.
"They end up getting a large chunk of this revenue from the
people who can afford it the least," Specter said in a phone
interview.
Health advocates are increasingly focused on sugar, which
they said is linked to obesity and diabetes.
City officials defended their authority to institute the
tax, which is expected to add about $1 to the cost of a 2-liter
bottle of soda and generate over $90 million a year which they
plan to spend on pre-kindergarten programs, community schools
and reinvestment in parks and recreation centers.
"While it is repugnant that the multi-billion-dollar soda
industry would try to take away these educational and community
programs from the hundreds of thousands of Philadelphians who
need them, we were not surprised by their lawsuit given the ten
million dollars they have already spent opposing the tax," said
Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.
"I have no doubt we'll be successful in defeating the
lawsuit."
This is not the ABA's first attempt to stop such a measure.
In 2013, the group won a lawsuit blocking a New York City plan
to keep large sugary drinks out of restaurants. It is in the
midst of a legal battle with San Francisco, where lawmakers want
to require warning labels on advertisements like billboards.
ABA has said soda is being unfairly singled out.
Other plaintiffs include City View Pizza, the Pennsylvania
Beverage Association and John's Roast Pork.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Simon Webb and Andrew
Hay)