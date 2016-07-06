(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show the council
July 6 City councilmembers in Albany, California
discussed on Tuesday the wording of a proposal to put a planned
soda tax to a popular vote in November, as efforts to stem
sugary drink consumption gained momentum across the country.
* Albany's city council had previously voted in support of
placing the measure on the ballot, but on Tuesday they examined
the ordinance's exact wording
* The city council will hold a final vote on the issue on
July 18. Councilman Nick Pilch said he expected that would
likely be a "formality."
* Philadelphia approved a tax last month, which was seen as
a game-changer after similar measures failed in other large
cities. Berkeley, California approved a soda tax in 2014.
