July 17 Beverly Hills Wealth Management, a boutique investment advisory firm catering to the rich, has tapped a veteran adviser to open a new division for the firm focusing on public agency funds.

Andy Fass, a 30-year industry veteran, joined the California-based firm on Tuesday from Robert W. Baird & Co, where he managed $140 million in client assets.

"The business has changed considerably since I started many, many years ago," added Fass, who said he sought a more entrepreneurial environment after spending the bulk of his wealth management career at big Wall Street firms.

In his new role, Fass will be based out of the firm's new Roseville, California office and overseeing the expansion of its Public Agency Financial Advisory division, which provides investment management, reporting, compliance and other operational support services for public agency funds.

"I was looking personally for a firm that is growing and offering advisers a new opportunity," said Fass, referring to the two-year-old Beverly Hills Wealth Management firm founded by former Morgan Stanley veteran Margaret "Mag" Black-Scott. "The future lies in this side of the business."

Fass, most recently a senior vice president and branch manager at Baird, had also previously been a district sales manager at Morgan Stanley, where he oversaw roughly 370 advisers. Prior to that, he was at Wachovia Securities.

Fass hopes to eventually expand his firm's new public agency division to 30 offices with 100 advisers over the next five years, he said.

Fass joins former Baird veteran Steven Stahlberg, who moved to Beverly Hills Wealth in June to head its western division, primarily in northern California. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York, Editing by G Crosse)