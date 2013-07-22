July 22 Beverly Hills Wealth Management, a boutique investment advisory firm catering to the rich, said on Monday it added a team of two veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley to expand its footprint in California.

Brad Sullivan and Ed Bunting joined Beverly Hills Wealth on Thursday from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where they managed about $110 million in client assets.

The advisers had an annual revenue production of $825,000, which they project will grow to $900,000.

Sullivan and Bunting together formed the Sullivan Wealth Management Group, based in the Sacramento area. They are also looking to open an office in Newport Beach.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Sullivan had worked at PIMCO and Wachovia Securities. He is the son of Fox Business personality Tom Sullivan of The Tom Sullivan Show.

Bunting, who teamed up with Sullivan in 2005, heads the financial and estate planning aspects of the group.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S. brokerage, was formed out of the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth business and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.

Morgan Stanley confirmed the departures but declined to comment further.