NEW YORK Jan 8 R&B superstar Beyonce has given
birth to a baby girl in New York, media outlets reported on
Sunday.
The first child of the singing star, 30, and rap mogul
husband Jay-Z, 42, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was
delivered late Saturday in a private wing of Lenox Hill
Hospital, according to the New York Daily News and others.
Representatives for the singer and her husband did not
immediately return requests confirmation.
Beyonce, whose hits include "Beautiful Liar" and "Single
Ladies (Put a Ring on it)," showed off her pregnancy on stage
earlier in the year at the MTV video awards, performing her
song "Love On Top" and telling the audience to stand up. "I
want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me," she
said at the time.
