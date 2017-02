March 14 Bezeq Israel Telecom :

* Q4 net profit 524 mln shekels vs 575 mln shekels

* Q4 revenue 2.65 bln shekels vs 3.06 bln shekels

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q4 profit of 475 mln shekels, revenue 2.771 bln shekels

* Says 2012 revenue, net profit and EBITDA to be similar to 2011 (Reporting by Steven Scheer)