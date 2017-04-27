BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
TEL AVIV, April 27 Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Thursday its chief financial officer, Allon Raveh, informed the company of his intention to leave to take up a senior managerial position elsewhere.
Raveh will remain in his position until after the filing of Bezeq's first quarter financial statements, expected in May.
Chairman Shaul Elovitch said Bezeq, Israel's dominant telecommunications company, will start a structured process to find a replacement.
"The decision to leave Bezeq was not an easy one, but I took it because I had been offered a particularly challenging senior managerial post," Raveh said, without providing details. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
NEW YORK, June 15 Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took profits partly in response to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs as well as concerns about a Chinese bitcoin miner's plan to undertake a "hard fork" that will result in a split in the digital currency.