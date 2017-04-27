TEL AVIV, April 27 Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Thursday its chief financial officer, Allon Raveh, informed the company of his intention to leave to take up a senior managerial position elsewhere.

Raveh will remain in his position until after the filing of Bezeq's first quarter financial statements, expected in May.

Chairman Shaul Elovitch said Bezeq, Israel's dominant telecommunications company, will start a structured process to find a replacement.

"The decision to leave Bezeq was not an easy one, but I took it because I had been offered a particularly challenging senior managerial post," Raveh said, without providing details. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)