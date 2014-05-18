TEL AVIV May 18 Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Sunday it will post a provision of 116.5 million shekels ($33.7 million) in the second quarter of 2014 to cover the early retirement costs for 101 workers.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, will report first quarter financial results at the end of May. It earned 352 million shekels in the fourth quarter, down almost 33 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 3.4590 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)