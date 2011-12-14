TEL AVIV Dec 14 Bezeq Israel Telecom plans to build a fibre-optic network to bring ultra high-speed Internet access to its customers throughout the country, Israel's largest telecom group said on Wednesday.

CEO Avi Gabbay declined to comment at a news conference on how much Bezeq would invest in the network but noted the company invested about 25 percent of its revenue a year, well above the European average for the telecom sector of 15 percent.

In the 12 months through the third quarter of 2011 Bezeq invested 1.2 billion shekels ($316 million).

In 2012 Bezeq will complete the first phase of its next-generation network, bringing Internet speeds of up to 100 megabits per second to over 2 million customers.

Currently, 39 percent of Bezeq's clients can surf the Web at speeds of 10 Mbit/s or more, compared with an EU average of 38 percent.

Bezeq controls 60 percent of Israel's Internet infrastructure market, while cable TV operator HOT accounts for the other 40 percent.

A new player, state-owned utility Israel Electric Corp (IEC), plans to stir up competition in the market in a few years with a fibreoptic network of its own. IEC is seeking an investor to join it in a new private company that will build and operate the network using the utility's infrastructure.

Bezeq's fibre to the home/business network will initially be tested in a suburb of Tel Aviv over three months to determine the best way to develop the network, which in a few years will enable customers to surf at speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

"Today, just before we complete the next generation network project, we are beginning with a test of the next stage, which will enable us to be ready for future needs and supply hundreds of mega to each customer," Gabbay said. ($1 = 3.80 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Will Waterman)