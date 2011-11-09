JERUSALEM Nov 9 Bezeq Israel Telecom , Israel's largest telecoms group, reported a 6.5 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, as a higher debt burden raised financing expenses.

Bezeq posted third-quarter net profit of 550 million shekels ($148 million) compared with 588 million a year earlier. Revenue dipped 3.8 percent to 2.917 billion shekels, while earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation fell 2.1 percent to 1.3 billion.

The company was forecast in a Reuters poll to earn 585 million shekels on revenue of 2.898 billion shekels. EBITDA was forecast at 1.26 billion.

Bezeq said it expects 2011 net profit and EBITDA excluding one-time items to be similar to 2010 levels.

($1 = 3.72 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)