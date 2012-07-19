TEL AVIV, July 19 Moody's Investors Service's
Israel affiliate Midroog reduced its rating for four series of
Bezeq Israel Telecom bonds to "Aa2" from "Aa1", citing
an increase in the company's financial debt following the
distribution of a special dividend.
Midroog on Thursday also raised its ratings outlook to
"stable" from "negative".
Bezeq declared a special dividend of 3 billion shekels ($744
million) for 2011-2013, of which half has already been paid, in
addition to its policy of distributing all of its annual profit
as a dividend.
"Additionally, the ratings downgrade reflects a higher risk
for the sector and a realisation of the main risks in the
telecom sector due to competition and regulation, which have a
negative impact on the company's financial profile," Midroog
said in a statement.
One series of bonds was issued in 2004 and the other three
in 2011.
($1 = 4.03 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)