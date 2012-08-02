BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
Aug 2 Bezeq Israel Telecom says:
* Q2 net profit 415 mln shekels vs 585 mln shekels
* Revenue 2.595 bln shekels, EBITDA 1.104 bln shekels
* Bezeq forecast in Reuters poll Q2 profit 441 mln shekels, rev 2.646 bln shekels, EBITDA 1.105 bln shekels
* Sees 2012 revenue of 10.2-10.5 bln shekels, net profit 1.75-1.85 bln shekels
* Sees 2012 EBITDA 4.4-4.5 bln shekels, free cash flow above 2.5 bln shekels
* To pay dividend of 997 mln shekels for first half of 2012
($1 = 3.95 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract