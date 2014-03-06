Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 6 Bezeq Israel Telecom says:
* Q4 net profit 352 million shekels versus 522 million shekels
* Q4 revenue 2.41 billion shekels versus 2.45 billion shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post revenue of 2.35 billion shekels, net profit 401 million shekels
* To pay dividend of 802 million shekels
* Sees 2014 net profit 1.6-1.7 billion shekels, EBITDA of around 4 billion shekels (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)