March 26 Bezeq Israel Telecom :

* Q4 net profit 416 million shekels versus 352 million shekels

* Sets dividend of 844 million shekels for second half of 2014

* Q4 revenue 2.26 billion shekels versus 2.41 billion shekels

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post revenue of 2.25 billion shekels, net profit of 409 million shekels

* Sees 2015 net profit of 1.5 billion shekels, EBITDA of 4.2 billion shekels (Reporting By Tova Cohen)