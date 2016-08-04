JERUSALEM Aug 4 Israel's largest telecoms group, Bezeq Israel Telecom, reported a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit as it faces up to tougher competition, and said revenue from its Internet service led the way for the first time

Bezeq, a state-run phone monopoly until a decade ago, has been battling new competitors in many of its markets.

Its cellular phone unit, Pelephone, which has been struggling to match the cut-throat rates of smaller operators, was hit particularly hard in the quarter and saw its net profit plummet 73.5 percent to 13 million shekels.

Pelephone's subscriber base slid to 2.26 million from 2.692 million at the end of March.

This was partly offset by Bezeq's Internet services, as well as transmission and data communication services.

"Revenues from broadband Internet services exceeded telephony revenues for the first time in the first half of 2016, reflecting our transformation from a telephony-based company to an Internet-based company," said Chief Executive Stella Handler.

Bezeq has been testing G.fast and other fibre optic technologies that will enable Internet surfing speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second - 10 times the 100 Mbps top speed Bezeq currently offers.

"We made significant progress in our fiber-optic trials, and are now prepared to connect thousands of households to this network," Handler said.

Bezeq added 18,000 broadband Internet lines in the second quarter, bringing its total to 1.52 million.

Bezeq's finance chief Dudu Mizrahi said, as expected, he was parting ways with the company.

Bezeq earned 377 million shekels ($98.5 million) in the second quarter, down from 482 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue fell to 2.5 billion shekels from 2.6 billion in the same period in 2015.

Bezeq was forecast in a Reuters poll to post revenue of 2.5 billion shekels and net profit 357 million shekels.

It also said it would pay a dividend of 665 million shekels, or 0.24 shekel per share, for the first half of 2016.

Bezeq has been streamlining operations, including fully integrating its satellite TV unit YES after it bought the remaining 50.2 percent stake it did not already own last year.

This will allow Bezeq to save costs and potentially combine TV, phone and Internet sales.

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said he expected Bezeq "to become significantly more efficient following the removal of structural separations between its subsidiaries," but added some uncertainty remained regarding when it would happen.

($1 = 3.8261 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)