JERUSALEM Nov 23 Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit on continued growth in broadband Internet services, while intense competition weighed on its mobile phone unit.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Wednesday it earned 394 million shekels ($102 million) in the third quarter, down from 407 million a year earlier but above a forecast of 377 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue slipped 3.5 percent to 2.51 billion shekels, below a forecast of 2.53 billion.

Bezeq said the number of Internet lines grew to 1.539 million customers, up from 1,448 million a year ago, with profit from its fixed line business up 34 percent in the third quarter.

Mobile phone unit Pelephone, Israel's third-largest cellular operator, recorded a 42 percent fall in profit to 32 million shekels. It subscriber base grew by 88,000 in the July-September period to 2.348 million but it remained well below a level of 2.569 million a year ago.

Bezeq raised its 2016 free cash flow estimate to 2.2 billion shekels from 2.0 billion, but maintained its net profit forecast of 1.4 billion shekels and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation estimate of 4.2 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.8548 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)