JERUSALEM, March 26 Israel's anti-trust authority said on Wednesday it will allow Bezeq Israel Telecom to merge with its satellite TV provider YES.

Bezeq holds a 49.8 percent stake in YES, which has close to 600,000 subscribers. It has long sought to boost its holding to save costs and be able to market a triple-play package of TV, phone and Internet and compete with cable company HOT, which already has a triple-play option.

The authority, though, has attached a number of conditions on the merger including Bezeq not being allowed to market a triple-play package for now.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)